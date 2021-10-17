Facebook Shares Halloween Trends and Tips from Facebook Marketplace [Infographic]

Looking for inspiration for your Halloween costume, or ways that you can up your Halloween decorations for a return to Trick or Treating?

This week, Facebook has shared some new insights into the latest Halloween trends based on Facebook Marketplace activity, including costumes, pet costumes, décor ideas and DIY inspiration.

The overview also includes notes on Facebook’s recently added shipping and saved search options for Marketplace, which is now up to a billion monthly visitors. It could be just the thing you need to inspire your approach, and get you excited for the event.

Check out Facebook’s Halloween Marketplace trends overview below.