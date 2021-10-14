Facebook Shares Insights into Halloween Shopping Trends on Facebook Marketplace [Infographic]

Halloween is coming up fast, and with COVID restrictions easing in many regions, it looks set to be a major point of celebration, and a return to traditions that were suspended due to the pandemic last year.

Have you got your Halloween marketing strategy locked in yet?

If you’re still seeking inspiration, or have some room to move in your approach, this may help – Facebook has published a new overview of key Halloween shopping trends on Facebook Marketplace, which won’t be the same as overall shopping trends and interests (as you’ll find in Google’s Halloween trends list), but could still give you some indicator as to where people are looking, and what they’re planning, which may align with your approach.

As per Facebook:

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, Halloween has increased in popularity in recent years. It now ranks as the second-largest commercial holiday in terms of total consumer retail spending, right under Christmas. People are spending more on costumes for adults and children (and now pets), decorations, haunted activities and many more.”

At a billion active users, Marketplace can provide some interesting insight in this respect, while it may also present direct potential via sponsored listings in Marketplace results.

Check out Facebook’s Halloween trends infographic below.