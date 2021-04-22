Facebook Shares More Brand Marketing Tips in its Latest 'Social Skills' Video

Facebook has published the latest video in its new 'Social Skills' series, which aims to provide social media managers with the tips and insights they need to maximize their performance across Facebook's apps.

Each Social Skills video features a brand that's achieved success through Facebook's ad tools, which means that these marketers and brand leaders are providing insights based on real-world results, as opposed to theoretics. That could make their tips even more valuable, with specific notes on the things they've learned by spending on the platforms.

The latest Social Skills interview features Josh Kong, the regional head of the digital marketing agency Elixus, a performance marketing agency based in Asia.

Kong provides three key tips for social media managers.

1. Use Visual Content to Grow Your Audience

Kong notes that both Facebook and Instagram are increasingly visual platforms, which affords a range of unique opportunities.

"Facebook and Instagram are very visual, and that enables you to share a very high level of information in a very short amount of time."

Kong suggests that brands ensure that they're varying their content approach, and keeping their posts and ads fresh.

Kong recommends motion graphics and video as two key formats to experiment with on this front.

2. Understand Your Customer Segments

Kong also highlights the importance of customer segmentation, and targeting your Facebook and Instagram campaigns to the right people.

Kong says that there are four different types of customers that you need to keep in mind:

New customers who don't know your brand yet

New customers who have recently discovered your brand

New customers who are just about to make a purchase

Existing customers

Essentially, this is the traditional marketing funnel overview, with an extra segment in the 'Top of Funnel' bracket.

Segmenting your audience into the right categories will have a massive impact on your subsequent ad performance.

3. Maximize Your Use of Audience and Ad Response Data

Kong also highlights the importance of Facebook's Pixel data tracking, to help target customers based on their activities on your website, while he also points to the value of ad analytics, and continually measuring the performance of your ad campaigns.

"When you're ready to delve into media buying, don't forget to set-up your data architecture and analytics to measure your ROI and also optimize your creatives and your audiences accordingly."

Kong notes that, every morning, the first thing he does is he analyzes the campaigns he's running and ensures that they're optimized based on the latest response data.

You do have to let your campaigns run for a period of time, in order to ensure that Facebook's ad algorithms are able to learn audience response, and target your ads accordingly. But once you have a foundation, it's important to always be measuring - while tracking the final ROI of your efforts is key to ensuring you're advancing towards your target KPIs.

Facebook's Social Skills series has provided some helpful tips and notes thus far, and even if you're an experienced Facebook manager, it's worth taking a look at videos and seeing how other brands are approaching their campaigns.

It's particularly worth noting the elements emphasized, as these are clearly where people are seeing response in their experience. Even if they don't fully explore all of these aspects, it's worth paying attention to what's delivering results for them, in order to inform your own strategy.