Facebook Tests ‘Clear Mode’ for Uncluttered Reels Viewing

After testing it out with IG Reels, Facebook is also now trying out a new “Clear Mode” for uncluttered Reels viewing in the app.

As you can see in these screenshots, shared by app researcher Radu Oncescu, Facebook is experimenting with a new option that would enable users to hide the description and UI buttons on Reels clips, for a cleaner viewing experience.

Meta’s “Clear Mode”, which would be activated by long-pressing on the screen, will make it easier to watch Reels in full, and could be particularly handy for clips that have elements obscured by the on-screen text and function buttons.

Though it’s not active as yet.

As noted, Meta’s been experimenting with the same on IG for the last few months, though the functionality hasn’t had a broader release as yet. Presumably, Facebook’s clear mode is trailing behind that, so while it is coming, it’s not going to be available to everyone just yet.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok also has the same functionality, which it’s had for years, enabling users to remove the UI and description text by long pressing on a clip. The only limitation is you can only clear the display for each video that you’re watching, one by one, and as soon as you swipe to the next video, the UI elements return.

Which actually makes sense, as TikTok wants to highlight the creator of each clip, and I’d be guessing that Meta’s Reels clear mode will function in the same way.

When it is eventually released.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.