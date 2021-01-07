x
site logo

Facebook Tests New Post Composer to More Easily Add Recent Photos

Author

By

Published

Jan. 7, 2021

This is a fairly minor update - and really, it seems like they should have gone this way a while ago - but Facebook is currently testing a new, visual-focused post composer update, which would put the latest images from your Camera Roll in a panel display just below the composer frame.

Facebook composer update

As you can see in this image, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, some users are no seeing a new 'Choose photos' panel below the composer window, so they can quickly add one of their latest images to their update.

Which makes a lot of sense, given that photo posts see much more engagement than static text updates, and videos see even more engagement, on average, than that. And with the more visual Stories seeing increased popularity over time, it makes sense for Facebook to be putting more visual focus into its post composition process.

It just seems like they should have added this years ago, as it's not a new trend that visual-based posts are more popular.

In terms of practical value, as noted, it's not a major, functional addition, but more of a refinement to the current process, which could prompt more people to add visuals to their updates. But probably not. At 2.7 billion users, most people are pretty familiar with how Facebook works by now, so if they were going to add an image, they likely already know how to do it. Having their latest and photos and videos show up as a reminder could prompt a little more sharing, but it seems like the impact will be minimal.

But it's interesting either way, and it could make it a little quicker to put together your visual updates on The Social Network. 

We've asked Facebook for more info on a full rollout and will update this post if/when we hear back.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Pixabay on January 06, 2021

    7 Digital Marketing Trends of Focus for 2021

    These seven trends are set to see major focus in digital marketing over the next 12 months.

    By Jose Angelo Gallegos • Jan. 05, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Pixabay on January 06, 2021

    7 Digital Marketing Trends of Focus for 2021

    These seven trends are set to see major focus in digital marketing over the next 12 months.

    By Jose Angelo Gallegos • Jan. 05, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • TikTok Launches First LiDAR-Enabled AR Effect for iPhone 12
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 07, 2021
  • Facebook Tests New Post Composer to More Easily Add Recent Photos
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 07, 2021
  • President Trump Banned from Various Social Networks After US Capitol Riots
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 07, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.