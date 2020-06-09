Facebook's Adding a New Option to Switch Between Personal and Business Accounts in Messenger

Facebook's looking to make it easier for Page managers to respond to message queries by adding a new, simple toggle which will enable switching between personal and business Messenger accounts.

As you can see in the above sequence, now, when you tap and hold your profile picture in Messenger, you'll be able to quickly switch to your business inbox instead.

As explained by Facebook:

"According to our research, over 90% of Facebook business admins already use Messenger to chat with friends and family, and we hear from many that they don’t want to download and manage multiple apps."

You can, of course, already manage your business messages within Facebook's Page Manager and Creator Studio apps, but making them more readily accessible, direct from your regular Messenger app, will make it a lot easier to stay on top of the latest queries.

"The new business inbox in Messenger will make it easy and convenient for businesses to respond quickly. Businesses can also choose to receive notifications in the Messenger app to remind them to get back to customers in a timely manner."

It's a simple, but effective addition - and with messaging activity increasing amid COVID-19, and with Facebook looking to provide more eCommerce tools, and help more businesses cater to increasing demand for online options, the need for fast responses to such queries is only set to rise.

And with Facebook still working on its messaging integration plan, the option will eventually enable you to stay on top of queries from Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp via the same process.

The new business inbox is now being rolled out in the Messenger app on iOS and will be coming to Android 'in the next few weeks'.