Google Adds AI-Powered Guidance for Ads and Analytics

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google’s launching two new AI assistant tools for advertisers, in “Ads Advisor” and “Analytics Advisor,” both of which will utilize Google’s Gemini AI models to provide guidance as to how you can maximize your Google promotions and website performance.

First off, on Ads Advisor. Google says that its Ads Advisor will act as an AI partner that aims to help you proactively manage campaigns directly within Google Ads.

As per Google:

“[Ads Advisor] helps you understand your business context and make your job easier by learning directly from your interactions to drive campaign results.”

So, for example, when you’re running a Performance Max campaign, Ads Advisor will provide personalized recommendations to help you meet your goals.

“Simply ask a question like, ‘How can I optimize my campaign for an upcoming seasonal event?’, and it will suggest relevant actions such as adding sitelink extensions. With your review and approval, it can then apply these changes directly to your account, turning suggestions into applied improvements in just minutes.”

The system is trained on Google Ads performance data, so it understands the key elements that drive performance, which should mean that these recommendations provide valuable guidance as to what will help to improve your campaign performance.

Because AI, as we currently identify it at least, is pattern matching, on a broad scale, and as such, AI systems should be able to recognize behavioral and performance patterns that can drive better results, based on previous ad campaigns.

So, ask the right questions, and you should be able to drill down to the key data elements that help to drive performance.

Ads Advisor can also provide creative guidance as well, including keyword recommendations for your Search and Performance Max campaigns, based on your website context, current keywords and existing assets.

And given that this is backed by Google data, this could be very valuable, providing direct guidance as to the most relevant keywords for your products, which could deliver higher listings in SERPs.

The second new element, Analytics Advisor, aims to help guide you through your performance data, and highlight optimization opportunities where possible.

“Analytics Advisor solves the challenge of getting a holistic view of your data by providing immediate, easy-to-understand performance insights and visualizations that accelerate analysis. You can ask a broad question, like ‘How is my site doing?’, and it infers relevant reports to give you a tailored, comprehensive pulse check on your business health. You can also make a specific query, like ‘What have my active users been doing over the last 30 days?’, to instantly generate insights on key metrics and events. It even retrieves specific details, such as your Measurement ID.”

Simplified analytics insights, which could help you find more relevant data notes, without having to go digging for yourself.

So now, if you’re looking for answers as to, say, why your traffic spiked, or dropped, or what pages are the most popular, you can just ask the chatbot and it’ll give you the insight straight up, as opposed to combing through the data tables.

Of course, you’ll want to double-check the responses where possible, and validate them in addition to this AI-powered guidance, in case of errors in processing, while you also need to know the right questions to ask to avoid correlation/causation mix-ups, etc.

But these should be valuable accompaniments to your assessment process, which could make it much easier to find opportunities within your Google data elements.

Some interesting additions either way, which could end up being valuable tools.

Google says that both Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor are rolling out to all English-language accounts across Google Ads and Google Analytics, and will be available globally in early December.