Google Adds New Ad Tools for Retailers Ahead of the Holiday Push

Google has announced some new ad options for retailers ahead of the coming holiday season - which still feels like a long way off. But Christmas is now only 114 days away, and with consumer behaviors changing due to COVID-19 restrictions, these new options aim to help retailers make the most of their connection opportunities, and maximize in-store shopping potential in the coming months.

First off, Google has added a new element to Local campaigns which will enable advertisers to optimize for store visit indicators "like clicks on “directions” or “calls.”

Google's Local campaigns enable businesses to target nearby searchers across search, maps and YouTube, capitalizing on immediate interest. The new targeting options will give businesses even more ways to connect with interested searchers. Up till now, advertisers have only been able to optimize for store visits via Local campaign promotions.

Google's also making it easier for big retail chains to highlight local store offers via Local extensions.

"Now it’s easier for major retailers and chains to set up location extensions by selecting their store locations from a curated list from Google. In just a few clicks, choose the chain you want to promote to quickly create a location extension. We’ll review to make sure the chain is a good match for your business using signals like its website domain and country."

In addition to this, Google's also expanding its sales filters for Black Friday sales on Google Shopping, and making Promotions in Google Shopping easier to use.

"You’ll be able to support flash sales and last-minute discounts with near-instant promotion approvals on eligible offers and easy editing of your live promotions (U.S. only)."

With more people searching online before heading out to stores, in order to plan out their trips ahead of time, and minimize potential exposure, tools like these can help retailers better align with rising trends, and maximize their opportunities via localized promotions.

You can read more about Google's latest local retail updates here.