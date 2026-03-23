Google brings Gemini AI-powered tools to its marketing platform

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Google added new artificial intelligence elements to its marketing platform. The new tool will provide more recommendations on ad placement opportunities in order to help marketers maximize their Google campaigns.

First, Google added its latest Gemini AI models to its Display and Video 360 campaign tools. The system is now able to provide recommendations on prospective ad placement based on platform-wide analysis.

That will also enable Google’s system to better understand contextual connections in engagement, as well as align with those patterns to maximize ad performance.

As explained by Google: “With our live sports biddable suite of tools, you can connect with fans as they stream the live on their CTV, and re-engage them as they scroll for game highlights on YouTube Shorts.”

That should facilitate improved engagement tracking and align with discovery behaviors, which could help ensure more relevant ad placement.

Google also added YouTube Creator Takeovers, YouTube creator partnership boost and Pause Ads to its Display and Video 360 options. These provide more ways to reach the right audience.

In addition, Google launched Confidential Publisher Match, which it said is “the next generation of our identity model.”

Google’s Confidential Publisher Match will align a brand’s first-party data with streaming signals from publishers in order to facilitate improved behavioral tracking. That will ensure expanded placement based on specific audience habits. The company is also scaling the reach of its proprietary audience segments within Display and Video 360 to 96% of ad supported CTV households.

Google also added more AI-powered insights and expanded retailer signals into Google Commerce Media Suite.

“Through a new collaboration between Kroger Precision Marketing and Display & Video 360, brands can now activate Kroger’s shopper audiences across YouTube and third-party inventory,” the company said in its press release. “To close the loop, new SKU-level reporting helps you measure the precise impact of your spend on Kroger sales.”

Finally, Google has a new Ads Advisor AI tool. This chatbot will be able to provide advice and guidance throughout the ad creation process.

Google’s Ads Advisor AI will assist with campaign set up, optimization and monitoring, and also facilitate reporting elements with customizable metrics.

These are some interesting additions to the technical elements of Google Ads, which will enable more advanced audience tracking and better placement.