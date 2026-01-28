Google Launches New Google Ads Insights Podcast

Looking to learn more about Google Ads, and how they can help to boost your business?

This will help.

Google has announced the launch of its new “Ads Decoded” podcast, which will include interviews with the Google Ads team on how to make best use of Google’s various advertising and promotion tools.

As explained by Google:

“Hosted by Ads Product Liaison, Ginny Marvin, who has spent her career in paid search and digital advertising, we’re now delivering a new bridge between marketers - the people using the tools every day - and the product teams behind them. This is the Ads Decoded Podcast: your direct line to people designing and building Google Ads.”

Covering all the latest trends, including AI, SEO, and more, the podcast aims to provide more direct insight into the thinking behind the latest Google Ads developments, and how they relate to different kinds of promotions.

And having Ginny Marvin host is a big plus. Marvin has had a long career as a tech journalist, writing for Search Engine Land, among others, giving her the perfect background to ask the right questions of these Google product leaders.

The first episode is out now, and it focuses on Google Analytics, and how to get the most out of your Analytics insights “to help navigate today’s AI era.”

“The conversation dives into how to better leverage the product’s features to move beyond passive reporting and fully utilize its capabilities as an activation engine for business growth. They also cover data strength – what it means, why it's a critical prerequisite for AI performance, and how it offers brands a unique strategic advantage. Plus, the conversation includes tips to ensure your measurement is set up to give you accurate insights and effective optimization.”

The fact that this is coming direct from the people who are working on these products could make this an especially valuable listen, and it could be worth adding it into your regular podcast rotation to help you maximize and optimize your Google marketing approach.

You can find the “Ads Decoded” podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.