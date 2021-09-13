Google Highlights Emerging Wedding Trends as Planning Kicks Back into Gear

It won’t be universal, and it won’t relate to all businesses. But if your organization has any connection to the wedding industry, Google’s latest search trends update is worth a read.

Today, the search giant has provided some key notes on the most searched wedding trends, which, according to Google, see increasing interest in September every year.

As explained by Google:

“We tend to think about “proposal season” as timed to the winter holidays, or big days like New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. The actual proposal peak, though? September. With the exception of 2020, every year for the last five years, search interest in marriage proposals has peaked every September in the U.S. Who knows whether it’s the smell of pumpkin spice lattes or the new school year, but for whatever reason, this is when Americans these days prefer to get down on one knee.”

And as the vaccine roll-out continues, and a future with social gatherings included comes back into view, that enthusiasm is no doubt reaching even higher highs in 2021.

As such, it’s worth taking note – first off, Google says that the most searched for questions around marriage proposals are:

How to propose to a girl? What knee do you propose on? How soon is too soon to propose? Should I propose before or after dinner? How to get your boyfriend to propose?

Some fairly specific assistance being sought there, but there may be some inspiration for your promotions, or tie-in campaigns related to the proposal element.

Google also highlights the most searched for engagement ring styles.

It even lists the celebrity engagement rings most often referred to for inspiration, with Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani leading the way.

Google also highlights the top questions on bachelor/bachelorette parties, which includes what to wear, and what to do, while it also shares trend insights on the most popular wedding dress styles, based on search volume.

Boho wedding dress Beach wedding dresses Mermaid wedding dress Simple wedding dress Short wedding dress

There’s also guidance on suit color trends:

Again, with the COVID vaccine roll-out now well underway, more and more social events and activities are coming into view on the horizon, and while there are still impediments to full opening, and restrictions on what we can do, the renewed optimism has no doubt sparked hope for many planning their nuptials, who’ve had to postpone their big day as a result of the pandemic.

With this in mind, now could be a great time to tap into these trends, and create campaigns around these notes, based on popular search queries.

You can read Google’s full wedding trend report here.