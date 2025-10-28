Google Launches AI Tool to Assist SMBs in Creating Brand Promotions

Google has launched a new AI experiment designed to help SMBs create better-looking, effective brand promotions, with the system able to scan your URL to identify your key branding elements, then build those into a range of different creative assets and ads for your consideration.

Called “Pomelli,” the new platform is the latest Google Labs AI experiment, providing another way to utilize AI to complement your online marketing efforts.

As explained by Google:

“Enter your website, and Pomelli will analyze it and create a ‘Business DNA’ profile for your brand. By analyzing your website and existing images, Pomelli is able to automatically extract and understand your business’ unique brand identity. This profile includes your tone of voice, custom fonts, images and color palette.”

You can also add in a one-line description of your brand, and any catchphrases you might use, which will then be added into your business DNA profile to create more aligned, effective brand promotions.

“Once your Business DNA is established, Pomelli generates tailored campaign ideas specifically for your business. This feature tackles the common pain point of coming up with fresh, strategic ideas, allowing you to quickly pick a campaign focus. If you have your own idea, you can type in a prompt to create content tailored exactly to your vision.”

Pomelli can also create platform-specific promotions, designed to specific parameters, which you can then use in your promotions across various apps and placements.

It could be a handy complement to your social media marketing efforts, providing slick-looking, AI-generated creative assets, via a simple point-and-click interface.

Though you do want to be careful, of course, in using AI generations, depending on the specifics of your promotions. Recent research has shown that some consumers are being turned off by the artificiality of AI generations, while issues around the environmental impacts of AI have also prompted some big brands to eschew the technology altogether.

But really, it comes down to how you use the tech. AI tools are not designed to replace human insight (at least not at this stage), but are intended to be used as complementary within your established approach.

And in this sense, Pomelli could be a valuable option, using the best elements of generative AI to make things easier within your ad creation process.

Google says that Pomelli is launching today in public beta experiment in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand in English.