Google Shares the Top Trending Products of 2025

So what are the trending gifts of the holiday season, and the most likely candidates for Christmas gifts this year?

Today, Google has published its latest “Holiday 100” overview, which highlights the top trending gifts, across a range of categories, based on Google search interest.

As you can see in these example screens (from the mobile app), Google’s Holiday 100 provides overviews in a range of categories, with each listed item then also connecting through to relevant Google Shopping results, so you can make a purchase via the app.

As explained by Google:

“The Google Holiday 100 brings the year’s most sought-after products together into one list - perfect for gifting. Holiday 100 insights are based on U.S. Google Trends data from trends.google.com, and were measured and validated from May through September 2025 using the Google Trends Explore tool and Google’s proprietary internal tools.”

So it’s not the most searched items for the year, as such, but the ones that are gaining traction as we head into the holiday shopping season.

Indeed, Google says that the products featured in the listing have to have met at least one of the following criteria within this measurement period:

Search interest hit an all-time high

Dramatically higher search interest compared to past norms

Noteworthy regional differences in U.S. search interest

As such, the listing is a reflection of the latest rising search trends, which may not mean that these are the most popular products overall. But as a directional guide, as to what people are interested in right now, it could help to inform your thinking.

Also:

“Products featured across Holiday 100 editorial collections and categories may include branded merchant partnerships.”

Not sure whether that impacts the integrity of the listing, or whether Google’s saying that, incidentally, they may also be partner promotions. Though there is a suspicious number of Google products listed.

Take that as you will.

Google’s Holiday 100 displays trending products in seven different categories:

Which could be valuable for your gifting process, while it could also help marketers better highlight the products that are gaining traction among shoppers within their own promotions, in order to maximize their opportunities during the season.

I mean, the provisos here probably dilute the value of the data in some respects, as it's rising trends, not overall search volume. But there are some interesting notes either way, which could be worth taking in.

Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it gets you thinking. Just ignore the fact that Pixel buds and Pixel watches are also among the “trending" display.

You can check out Google’s “Holiday 100” for yourself here.