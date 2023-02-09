 Skip to main content
Google Search Operators Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

Published Feb. 9, 2023
Do you know how to Google like a pro?

I mean, maybe you won’t need to for much longer, what with all the generative AI tools that are rolling out. But if you want to make the most of Google, and find the exact things that you’re looking for, you need to be aware of the various search operators and qualifiers you can add in to refine your queries.

This list will help.

The team from SEMRush have put together an overview of some of the top Google Search operators that you can add in to your process.

SEMRush also has a full guide to all of the additional commands and connectors that you can add into your queries.

Google search cheat sheet
Filed Under: Digital Strategy

