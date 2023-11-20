Google Unveils its Fourth Annual ‘Black Owned Friday’ Business Showcase

As part of its annual Black Friday initiative, Google has unveiled its latest showcase of Black-owned businesses and products, called “Black-Owned Friday”, which is designed to encourage shoppers to buy from smaller, local brands within their shopping process.

Now in its fourth year, Google’s “Black-owned Friday” program aims to help shine a light on Black-owned and operated businesses, and filter some of the Black Friday spending towards these companies.

As explained by Google:

“Black-owned Friday, created by Google in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., is all about celebrating Black-owned businesses and encouraging everyone to search, shop and support Black-owned.”

The program comes with its own mini-site, as well as a new music video from actor Keke Palmer, who’s partnered with Google on a reimagining of the 90s pop classic “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters.

The mini-site includes a showcase of products from Black-owned businesses, many of which are also featured in the shoppable video clip above.

There’s also a dedicated search tool to help you find local businesses to support, along with a collection of tips and insights to help Black-owned brands maximize their seasonal promotions.

It’s a good initiative, which aims to provide more specific focus for smaller brands within the big-name rush that’ll hit retailers on Friday.

If Google can help to redistribute some of that traffic to these SMBs, that’s a positive move, while highlighting Black-owned organizations could help to expand their reach and sales potential in the holiday push.

You can learn more about Google’s “Black-Owned Friday” program here.