How Different Generations of Consumers Use Social Media [Infographic]

In a recent survey of 1000 consumers and 500 businesses, Animoto found that 75% of Millennials' purchase decisions were influenced by a brand’s social media presence. But that's Millennials, a generation that's largely grown up online, and those response figures vary significantly across the different age brackets - so which platforms should you be focusing on to reach your target market?

To provide more insight, the team at Animoto broke their research down by generation.

Some of their key findings include:

Gen Z chose Instagram as the platform to follow brands

Baby boomers spend most of their time on YouTube and the Facebook Feed

Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X selected YouTube as the platform they rely on when making purchase decisions

For more insights, check out the full report here, or take a look at the highlights in the infographic below.