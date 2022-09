Are you looking for ways to make your business stand out on social media? Want to learn the best colors to use to appeal to your target market?

The team from Giraffe Social Media share their guide to color psychology in marketing in this infographic.

They use the following brands as examples:

Coca Cola

Twitter

Ikea

Fanta

Lacoste

Cadbury

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.