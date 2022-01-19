site logo

How to Conduct a Social Media Audit [Infographic]

Published Jan. 19, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

It’s the beginning of the new year, which makes it a perfect time to review and refresh your social media profiles, while also establishing clear, data-backed goals and targets based on current performance.

When was the last time you did a thorough review of your social profiles and insights?

To help steer you in the right direction, the team from Emplifi have put together this guide to conducting a social media audit, and defining the key measurable for your social media marketing approach.

And while you’re likely aware of the importance of these steps, it’s handy to have them all in a one-page summary, while there may also be some elements that you haven’t updated in a while that need to be reviewed.

Check out the full infographic listing below.

Social media audit guide

