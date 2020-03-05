How to Go Viral With a Micro-Influencer Video Marketing Campaign [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to expand your online audience? Want to know how to go viral with a micro-influencer video marketing campaign?

The team from One Productions share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

What is a micro-influencer?

Why choose micro-influencers over the big shots?

Why do audiences engage more with micro-influencers?

Advantages of using micro-influencers

How to partner with YouTube micro-influencers

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.