x
site logo

How to Go Viral With a Micro-Influencer Video Marketing Campaign [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

March 5, 2020

Are you looking for ways to expand your online audience? Want to know how to go viral with a micro-influencer video marketing campaign?

The team from One Productions share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • What is a micro-influencer?
  • Why choose micro-influencers over the big shots?
  • Why do audiences engage more with micro-influencers?
  • Advantages of using micro-influencers
  • How to partner with YouTube micro-influencers

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic provides tips on how to utilize micro-influencers

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.