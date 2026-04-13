Reddit expands Reminder Ads globally

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Reddit announced an expanded launch of its Reminder Ads, with all Reddit advertisers globally now able to try out the re-engagement prompt option to trigger more interest.

First announced in January, Reddit’s Reminder Ads display a “Remind Me” CTA button at the bottom of an ad. When tapped, that user opts into two push notifications for a launch/event/announcement — one 24 hours before the event and another when the event goes live. Users who tap the CTA will also get a reminder message sent to their inbox.

In addition, advertisers can include a link within the promotion behind the “Learn More” CTA, which will help to drive more engagement for landing pages and ticketing sites.

As per Reddit: “With Reminder Ads on Reddit, brands can bring their moments to life where the conversations are happening. By tapping into cultural moments across communities, Reminder Ads go beyond a simple ‘remind me’ message to encourage conversations where each moment is amplified.”

Reddit expanded Reminder Ads to more promotion types in February, making all brand awareness and traffic objective campaigns eligible for reminder prompts.

It’s an interesting consideration, providing a more direct means to connect Reddit users within engaged subreddit communities to upcoming events and launches. And while the CTA button itself is relatively small, it could be another way to measure interest and intent, which could not only drive more take-up, but also provide more insights into community engagement.

Reddit now has over 121 million daily active users and 450 million weekly actives, who come to the app to learn more about specific topics and products, based on knowledgeable, human insights within Reddit communities.

As such, this could be a good way to promote events and launches, with simple prompts helping to drive direct response.