How to Manage a PR or Social Media Crisis in 10 Steps [Infographic]

Even if you're 100% confident in your team, even if you think you're in a fairly tame niche, even if you don't have that many followers and you don't think there's a lot of risk, it's absolutely worth having a social media crisis management plan in place.

Many a brand has found itself in the mass-media spotlight for an ill-timed or poorly worded tweet, and given the various sensitivities around the current situation, and the fast-moving modern news cycle in general, there are many more potential impacts and considerations that you need to stay on top of, and keep in mind, as you go about your social media promotions.

To help you map out an effective response strategy, the team from Meltwater have put together this infographic of key tips on how to manage a social media crisis.

There are some good, worthy notes to consider here - you can check out Meltwater's full report here, or take a look at the infographic below.