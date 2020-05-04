How to Prepare for a Virtual Conference as a Speaker [Infographic]

With physical events on hiatus, virtual meet-ups are where it's at, with a range of well-known industry functions and speakers reverting to live-streaming to maintain connection with their audiences, and even expand the reach of their presentations in some instances.

Virtual events are the closest alternative to IRL meet-ups, and with new technologies facilitating better, simpler ways to stream and connect, it's now increasingly viable for anybody to stream themselves online.

But just as you would with a regular event in front of an audience, you also have to prepare for your virtual functions. There are various elements at play, and each will influence how you come across, how you communciate, and how much people ultimately take away from your presentation.

To help with this, the team from Bannersnack have put together this listing of key pointers on how to prepare for virtual events.

The information is structured around three main points:

Preparation

Performance

Post-event

Each element plays a key role, and hopefully these tips will help you better understand, and optimize, each.

Check out the full infographic below.