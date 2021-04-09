How Video is Influencing Consumer Decision-Making in 2021 [Infographic]

In 2021, video continues to be a powerful tool to connect and engage with your customers - but with the majority of brands moving their offerings online, it's no suprise that consumers habits have also changed.

So, where are consumers browsing for now, and is video still influencing their purchase decisions?

To provide more insight, the team at Animoto recently surveyed 580 consumers.

Here are some of their key findings:

93% of consumers said video is helpful when purchasing a product

Consumers said video was their #1 favorite type of content from brands on social media

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are the top three platforms consumers use to find the most new products or services

When learning about a new product or service, consumers prefer video over reading about a product or looking at photos

Check out the infographic below for more key trends, tips, and inspiration.