Gen Z and Millennial Social Consumer Habits [Infographic]

March 9, 2021

As has been documented in countless articles and think-pieces, consumer behaviors changed significantly over the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to stay home, which logically lead to a major boost in eCommerce spending. Those habits are projected to become habitual for many, even after the pandemic, with the ease of use and convenience of shopping from home now second nature for a growing number of consumers.

But within this, it's important to note exactly how people are discovering and buying items.

To provide some more insight on this, The Influencer Marketing Factory recently conducted a study of 350 consumers, focusing on Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, to glean some insight into their shifting preferences when it comes to social media, products and their overall consumer behavior.

There are some valuable notes here - you can read the Influencer Marketing Factory's full report here, or check out the infographic summary below.

Consumer habits study

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

