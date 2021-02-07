x
Insights from 22 Million Business Posts on Social Media in 2020 [Infographic]

Feb. 7, 2021

What are the latest social media engagement trends, and how can you tap into them to boost your brand's performance in 2021?

The team from Socialinsider recently conducted a new social media industry benchmark study in which they analyzed over 22 million business posts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, covering brands from 35 different industries.

The analysis revealed the trending platforms of the moment, which industries are seeing the most engagement, the primary types of social media content posted across all platforms, and more.

The below infographic provides a quick overview of the key insights from the study.

2021 Social Media Industry Benchmarks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Matt Navarra/Twitter on February 01, 2021

