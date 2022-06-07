Instagram Adds New Option to Pin Posts on Your Profile

It’s been in testing for the last few months, and today, Instagram has officially launched its new option to pin posts on your profile, providing another option to control your IG profile display.

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to find a new ‘Pin to Your Profile’ option via the three dots function menu at the top right of any post.

As explained by Instagram:

“You can now pin up to three posts (photos or Reels) to remain at the top of your profile grid, giving creators more flexibility to express themselves on their profiles. Starting today, the feature will be available globally to all users.”

An interesting note here is that this will enable you to pin both posts and Reels, which will provide a range of creative considerations as to how you can maximize the appeal of your Instagram profile display for visitors who come across your presence.

As noted, Instagram’s been testing the option since April, along with other profile display customization options, like the ability to re-arrange the entire post display on your profile grid.

That’s not available as yet, but Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri has noted that Instagram’s looking for more ways to give creators control over their profile display, which likely points to this option.

That may also, eventually, enable users to choose which element they display up front on their profile – posts or Reels – which could even extend to Shops and product displays on chosen business accounts.

There’s a range of ways that this could be implemented, providing more considerations for your process, which will help to maximize the appeal of specific elements and aspects of your Instagram content.

As a start, however, you have the option to pin three posts and/or Reels in their respective tabs.

It’s a significant update, and along with Stories Highlights, provides more ways to showcase chosen elements within your IG profile display.