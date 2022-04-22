Instagram Launches Live Test of Pinned Posts on User Profiles

Instagram’s been hinting at it for a while, and now, it’s launched a live test of a new option to pin images on your profile for selected users.

As you can see in this example, posted by user Salman Memon, some Instagram users are now able to select a ‘Pin to Your Profile’ option on their IG posts, which enables you to then dock your chosen updates to the top of your post grid on your profile display.

Which you can kind of do already, by posting your images in Stories, then using the Stories Highlights option. But that’s not the same, as being able to pin specific feed posts enables you to highlight things in a different way, with a top listing of three posts then shown to all profile visitors, enabling you to highlight key elements, like special offers, product displays, your best performing posts, etc.

As noted, Instagram’s been working on the option for some time, with an initial variation spotted in testing back in January, then updated a month later.

#Instagram keeps working on the ability to pin ???? posts in your profile ????



ℹ️ You can pin up to 3 posts pic.twitter.com/UgBq4pdMKR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 15, 2022

As you can see in this iteration, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, users would be able to pin up to three posts to the top of their IG grid, providing more capacity to customize your content display.

Instagram’s also testing an ‘Edit Grid’ option, that would enable you to re-arrange your profile gallery as you choose, regardless of when each was posted.

That could provide even more creative capacity and control, which could be of major benefit for Instagram marketers.

Instagram hasn’t provided a timeline for a full rollout of these new options, but Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has noted that they are in the testing phase, which could see them coming to your profile shortly.

We’ve asked Instagram for more info on its plans for both pinned posts and ‘Edit Grid’ and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.