Instagram confirms live test of its new subscription package

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We noted it over the weekend, and now, Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed testing a new subscription offering for Instagram creators, called “Instagram Plus.” The new program will provide a range of Instagram-specific add-on features and options.

Instagram Plus, which is now in live testing in some regions, provides access to help boost Instagram content engagement, with the initial package including these features:

Create unlimited audience lists for Stories, beyond Close Friends

See how many people have rewatched a Story

Spotlight a Story (up to once a week) to get more eyes on it

Give a vibrant, animated Superlike on Stories to show extra love

Extend a Story for an additional 24 hours so more followers can see it

Preview a Story without showing up as a viewer

Search story viewer list instead of having to scroll through it

The features, which have been gradually added to the app’s back-end code over the last few months, will provide more ways for paying IG users to boost their reach and engagement. These enhanced measures will also provide paying users with an advantage in maximizing their presence in the app.

Though there are some flaws with this.

For example, with the Stories spotlight option, which enables subscribers to ensure that their Story appears first in the Stories display at the top of the app, what if a user follows multiple people who sign up to Instagram Plus? They can’t all get preferential treatment, right?

If a lot of people sign up for the program, will Superlikes matter, especially if a lot of people can use them?

And if these same users all extend their Stories, won’t it be annoying, to see that same Story linger in the Stories feed longer than usual?

I assume that Instagram has factored all of this in, and has some sort of solution or answer in place. There isn’t a heap to go on at this stage, and for now, this is an early test to see whether this will be of value, and if Meta can add another option to drive subscription revenue.

Which has become a valuable consideration for its business.

Looking at Meta’s quarterly performance updates, it seems that around 35 million or so Facebook and IG users have signed up to its Meta Verified subscription program thus far, generating an extra $2 billion or so in revenue for the company each year.

There are no exact figures on this, because Meta hasn’t released them. But it’s safe to assume that Meta Verified is making a lot of money, which is why Meta is looking to extend its subscription offerings to more elements.

And while there has been a level of skepticism around paid subscription offerings, it’s hard to argue with the results. And if people are willing to pay for add-on features, creating a product category that didn’t even exist previously, it makes sense for Meta to cash in on that.

According to TechCrunch, Meta has launched a live test of Instagram Plus in certain regions, with selected users in Mexico, Japan and the Philippines sharing posts on social media indicating that they have access. Prices for the package vary by region.