Meta’s next subscription package could boost Instagram performance

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Meta is seemingly close to launching its next subscription package, with various new explainer pages on Instagram Plus now added to the Instagram Help Center listings.

The option has been in development for some time, with app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi highlighting several elements over the past few months that have been added to the back-end of the app, and could be included in the coming Instagram Plus package.

Those add-on features include:

Story Extend , which will enable subscribers to extend the life of their IG Stories by an additional 24 hours

Story rewatches , which will enable paying users to see how many times their stories have been re-watched in the app, in addition to regular view counts

Story spotlight , which will enable Instagram Plus subscribers to ensure that their story appears in the first spot of the Stories carousel of their followers

Meta is also currently testing the capacity for paying users to add a link to their Instagram post captions , which could be another inclusion in this package

Paying users may also get the ability to download Reels for offline viewing

These are just some of the features that could be included in the new package, providing another means for Instagram users to get access to advanced functionality. This would also build on Meta’s advanced subscription revenue push, headed by its Meta Verified options.

Meta launched Meta Verified in March 2023, following X’s launch of its own X Premium offering, which enabled users to buy verification checkmarks. Meta Verified also provides access to advanced account support and impersonation protection, which can help creators build their presence on both Facebook and IG.

Meta hasn’t provided any data on how many people have signed up to Meta Verified yet, but looking at Meta’s revenue results in its full-year performance update for 2025, it does seem that a lot of people have at least tried out its add-on options.

Meta’s Other revenue stream, which includes subscription revenue, generated $801 million for the company in Q4 2025. That’s an increase of $572 million Meta Verified launched in Q2 2023. Dividing that increase by the average cost of a Meta Verified subscription ($15 per subscriber), that would correlate to around 35 million or so paying Facebook and IG users.

That’s not an exact breakdown, as Meta’s Other revenue intake includes additional elements, such as data sales. Even so, Meta Verified is clearly generating a lot of extra intake for the company, via a revenue stream that didn’t exist until Meta implemented it three years back.

Instagram Plus may boost that number yet again, with features more aligned to increase Instagram’s reach and performance.