Instagram’s Adding Shareable Performance Data for Creators

Instagram’s trying out another way to help creators arrange brand sponsorship deals, this time via downloadable PDF summaries of your account stats that you can share with prospective business partners.

As you can see in this example (shared by social media expert Matt Navarra), Instagram’s developing a new option that would enable you to share account and content performance data in a simplified summary, which you can then pass on to third parties.

That could be of particular help for Reels creators, by showcasing specific Reels view and engagement stats, which could boost advertiser interest. Much like TikTok, more brands are seeking creator assistance with Reels because it takes a level of creative nous and understanding of the format to maximize Reels performance, which makes experienced creators a strong option to help tap into this stream.

And with Reels now accounting for 50% of all time spent on Instagram, it’s a critical consideration, which could further enhance the value of this option.

It’s the latest in Meta’s broader effort to provide more means to help creators generate revenue from their on-platform efforts, with

Instagram’s also added on-profile “Creator Insights,” which provides a snapshot of account performance (over the last 30 days), as well as data on creator profiles in its Creator Marketplace, which show how that creator's past brand collaborations have performed.

Meta also added content recommendations within its Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager earlier this year, which highlight relevant organic content that mentions a brand, and is also likely to perform well as a paid promotion.

These expanded offerings will ideally give creators more ways to showcase their skills and expertise, and what they can offer in brand deals, ultimately leading to more opportunity across both Facebook and IG.

Meta further notes that partnership ads can drive significantly more purchase activity.

Worth noting in your process.