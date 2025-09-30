 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram’s Adding Shareable Performance Data for Creators

Published Sept. 30, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram’s trying out another way to help creators arrange brand sponsorship deals, this time via downloadable PDF summaries of your account stats that you can share with prospective business partners.

Instagram performance data

As you can see in this example (shared by social media expert Matt Navarra), Instagram’s developing a new option that would enable you to share account and content performance data in a simplified summary, which you can then pass on to third parties.

That could be of particular help for Reels creators, by showcasing specific Reels view and engagement stats, which could boost advertiser interest. Much like TikTok, more brands are seeking creator assistance with Reels because it takes a level of creative nous and understanding of the format to maximize Reels performance, which makes experienced creators a strong option to help tap into this stream.

And with Reels now accounting for 50% of all time spent on Instagram, it’s a critical consideration, which could further enhance the value of this option.

It’s the latest in Meta’s broader effort to provide more means to help creators generate revenue from their on-platform efforts, with

Instagram’s also added on-profile Creator Insights,” which provides a snapshot of account performance (over the last 30 days), as well as data on creator profiles in its Creator Marketplace, which show how that creator's past brand collaborations have performed.

Meta NewFronts 2025

Meta also added content recommendations within its Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager earlier this year, which highlight relevant organic content that mentions a brand, and is also likely to perform well as a paid promotion.

These expanded offerings will ideally give creators more ways to showcase their skills and expertise, and what they can offer in brand deals, ultimately leading to more opportunity across both Facebook and IG.

Meta further notes that partnership ads can drive significantly more purchase activity.

Worth noting in your process.

Filed Under: Instagram

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Don’t date. That’s what RAW dating app is telling women now
From RAW Dating App
September 23, 2025
RAW Dating App logo
Harness LinkedIn Data and Transform Your PR Strategy
From Visibrain
September 22, 2025
Visibrain logo
Metricool 2025 Study Unveils 70% Surge in Short-Form Video, as TikTok Continues to Thrive and …
From Metricool
September 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Instagram
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.