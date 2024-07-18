Instagram Expands Notes to Reels and Feed Posts

Instagram has announced another expansion of its Notes messaging feature, with users now able to leave Notes on both Reels and feed posts in the app.

As you can see in this example, with Reels, followers are now able to add a note from the messaging menu, providing another way to interact with friends.

The approach is similar on feed posts, with followers able to share a Note directly on the post, essentially acting like Post-It type messages that are attached to the update.

Notes are temporary (they last for three days), and can only be left by mutual follows, adding a simple option to spark interaction among your friends.

And thus far, Notes has proven to be a popular addition for the app, with young users in particular taking up notes “at a wild pace”. Indeed, Instagram reported last June that teen users create notes at 10 times the rate of non-teens.

Notes was originally launched as an inbox only feature, leaving additional conversation prompts at the top of your inbox in the app, but IG has since expanded Notes to profiles, while also adding a range of additional Notes features.

It initially began testing Notes on Reels and feed posts back in May.

As explained by IG:

“The new feature comes as people continue to prioritize more private interactions with their mutuals and Close Friends, on IG, with early testing of the feature showing that people are enjoying the ability to leave quick thoughts and commentary on Notes for friends and mutuals to see, especially on comedic content.”

Of course, Meta also really needs to keep young people engaged wherever it can, because most of them have been drifting off to TikTok and Snap instead, with Meta’s apps losing their cool factor to come degree. Which is why it’s doubling and tripling down on Notes, however it can.

So if you’re reading this update and you’re like “who even cares about Notes?” Yeah, it’s not for you, and Notes are popular with certain groups.

Though Instagram is also taking the opportunity to raise awareness of Notes, with new notifications about people’s first Note.

As you can see in this example, shared by creator economy expert Lia Haberman, IG is also alerting users when their connections leave their first Note, essentially acting as a promotional tool for the new feature.

Instagram says that notes on Reels and feed posts will provide more ways for people to:

React to posts in real time: Leaving Notes on Feed and Reels posts makes it easier to stay up to date with the content that your friends are enjoying, and seeing their reactions to their favorite posts as you scroll.

Share hot takes: As Notes on Feed and Reels are only visible for three days, you can share your hottest takes and unfiltered opinions on timely content, like celebrity hard launches, restaurant recommendations in your city, and your reacts to the newest viral meme.

Hype up your friends: Leave Notes on your bestie’s selfie, freak out over the latest Taylor Swift surprise song, or share your excitement for the latest collab from your favorite brand.

I mean, even the language here is clearly skewed towards young people, or intended to drive appeal with younger users.

So is it really a big deal?

Well, again, IG really wants to stay connected with young people if it can, so in that context, Notes is super important. But for everyone else, I suspect the impact on your own interactions will be minimal.

But it could be a good way to invite comments, and depending on your target audience, it could be another interactive tool to consider.