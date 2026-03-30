Meta shares new Facebook Content Monetization tips

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Meta shared new tips to help creators maximize their earnings on Facebook by tapping into its evolving creator monetization tools to drive more engagement.

Meta’s Content Monetization program is currently invite-only, though anybody can express interest via the Professional Dashboard on the Facebook mobile app. The program aims to reward original creators for content they share in its apps, including Reels, Stories, photos and text posts.

Reels, however, are the big focus at present.

Meta said that of the nearly $3 billion that Facebook paid out to creators in 2025, 60% went to Reels content.

So creators looking to earn on Facebook should look to Reels. For social media marketers who are able to monetize their Facebook content, the platform has shared these tips:

Experiment with different types of content: By posting Reels, Stories, photos and text posts, creators can test and learn what resonates with their audience. Which, as noted, is likely going to be Reels, but Meta recommended trying out other formats as well.

Create original content: Meta’s systems seek to prioritize original material via content that showcases each creator’s perspective.

Avoid engagement bait: This includes prompts such as “watch until the end.” Meta said that unless the payoff is genuinely meaningful and relevant to the viewer, this could be considered engagement baiting.

Tailor and share content tailored to the audience on Facebook: Meta advised creators to pay attention to what’s performing well and what their audience is saying in the comments.

Grow qualified views and watch time: N ot all views count toward monetization, with Meta excluding metrics including repeat views and views shorter than five seconds. As such, creators need to ensure they maximize engagement with a broader group of viewers in order to improve their earnings potential. Meta suggested this can be done by experimenting with different durations and lengths to find their content's “sweet spot.”

Pay attention to how people interact with content: Meta said that reactions, comments and shares are signals that indicate content engagement and can inform strategic choices.

In order to help creators tap into these elements, Meta is also adding new metrics in its Professional Dashboard, which will showcase qualified views and earnings rates.

With these tips and expanded insights, Meta is looking to help more creators earn more money in its apps, while also bringing more engaging content to keep Facebook users scrolling.