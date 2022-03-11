Instagram Launches New Moderator Option for IG Live Streams

Instagram’s adding more capacity to manage your live broadcasts in the app, with a new live-stream moderator option that will enable users to assign a moderator within a stream.

As you can see in these images, streamers on IG will now be able to assign a moderator, giving the mod the capacity to report comments, remove viewers from a stream and turn off comments for a specific viewer.

The option will provide another means to control the flow of content within a stream, and address concerns with inappropriate behavior during IG Live sessions.

Which, like all live-streaming options, has seen its fair share of concerning incidents. One particularly high-profile case of live stream harassment on Instagram saw Pakistani actress Hania Amir left in tears after she was sexually harassed during an IG Live session.

Live stream moderation is inherently challenging, because it’s happening in real time, and some use this to their advantage, knowing that they can get away with harassing, harmful and offensive behavior, especially on larger streams.

The addition of live mods, which Instagram has been developing over the past few months, will help, and should provide some additional security for IG Live streams, while also making it easier to manage your broadcasts.

Also worth noting - TikTok added the same option in July last year.

Creators can add a moderator via the menu icon on the comment bar. Within this, you can search for a specific user, or choose a user from a list suggested by Instagram.