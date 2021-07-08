CLOSING SOON: Share your feedback in our annual Reader Survey to influence what you read on Social Media Today.
close
x
site logo

Instagram Tests New Comment 'Limits' to Help Reduce the Impact of Targeted Abuse by Groups

Published July 8, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram is rolling out a new option to combat on-platform abuse, this time focused on limiting actions from groups of users, as opposed to muting or restricting individual profiles.

Instagram limit unwanted interactions explainer page

As you can see in this example, posted by Ahmed Ghanem (and shared by Matt Navarra), some Instagram users are now seeing a new 'Limits' option within their Privacy settings, which enables you to temporarily limit unwanted comments and messages from selected groups.

Instagram says that it will recommend groups of accounts that you may want to limit, based on detected activity, which will then enable users to hide interactions from these users unless they manually choose to see them. 

Navarra also shared these screenshots of how to set up your chosen limits :

Instagram limits set up

As you can see here, you can specifically choose to limit interactions from accounts that don't follow you, or new followers, which could help to reduce the impact of those looking to join a pile-on, as a result of you being 'cancelled' or similar.

Which has become a more common occurence, and it can be surprisingly easy to inadvertently step into a misinterpreted attack or criticism, which can see the dreaded 'Cancel Culture' gaze switch to you, for your fifteen minutes of internet infamy.

And even if you do make a comment which you know will spark a response, the sudden amplification of attention can be a lot to take, so shutting down, or limiting those mentions, can provide a welcome relief, enabling users to lessen anxiety and stress.

Instagram also added a 'Restrict' option back in 2019, which similarly enables users to limit the comments of certain users by hiding them from your view. 

Instagram Restrict

But as noted, that's focused on reducing the impact of individual users - this new option aims to limit 'brigading', where groups of people rally together to target an individual.

We reached out to Instagram for more info on the update, and it provided this statement:

“We want to give people more ways to manage intense instances of harassment or abuse. We’re testing a new tool that lets people hide comments and DMs from recent followers or people they don’t follow for a certain period of time.”

So, right now, this is just a test. If you're part of the test pool, you'll see the option in your Privacy settings in the app.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Instagram Tests New Comment 'Limits' to Help Reduce the Impact of Targeted Abuse by Groups
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 08, 2021
  • YouTube Adds New Channel Achievement Cards to Incentivize Creator Activity
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 08, 2021
  • Twitter Agrees to New Indian Government Regulations, Despite Concerns About the Impacts on User Speech
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.