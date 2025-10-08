 Skip to main content
Edits Gets New Fonts, Halloween Sound Effects, and More

Published Oct. 8, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram has rolled out a new set of updates for its Edits video editing app, including a range of new fonts, hundreds of new sound effects, a new way to showcase your Reels performance to prospective collaboration partners, and more.

First off, Edits is getting a heap of new text display options, including a custom font inspired by K-Pop singer JENNIE.

Edits updates

So now, you’ll have even more presentation options for your clips, with lettering options that align with your creative approach.

As explained by IG:

Customize your video with new text styles that combine fonts, colors, animations, and effects, including JENNIE’s new signature font ‘ZEN SERIF,’ available exclusively on Edits”

I’m not familiar with JENNIE’s work, but she writes her name in all caps, so she seems important, which could mean that this will be a popular new creative option.

Edits is also getting new spooky sound effects for Halloween, which are among over 250 new sound effect options in the app, while it’s also adding the option to save custom colors by hexcode to ensure consistency in your approach.

Edits updates

Finally, Edits is also adding a media kit-like option, which will enable creators to share their account and Reels performance metrics in a formalized PDF report.

Edits updates

That could make it easier to secure brand collaboration deals, by having engagement data on hand that you can use to display your key performance stats. YouTube expanded access to its own version of the same earlier this week.

Instagram has remained true to its word in rolling out regular updates for Edits, as it looks to make it a more valuable video editing tool, which will also, ideally, encourage more, better content in its apps. And it is a good, handy app, with the only question I have being around how long it will be before Meta starts charging for access.

Which it’s already flagged, and with more AI tools coming to the platform, it will, eventually, implement subscription fees.

But till then, it’s worth checking out Edits, and seeing how it might fit into your creative process.

