Instagram’s Testing a New Generative AI Sticker Creation Process In-App

Instagram is closing in on the launch of its first generative AI tools, with a new sticker creation process that will enable users to create visuals in the app based on text prompts.

As you can see in this example, posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram’s developing a process that would enable users to create custom stickers in-stream, powered by generative AI.

Users would then be able to share those visuals in app, providing another way to engage and create using Instagram’s native tools.

Which could see a lot more people using generative AI, especially if Meta expands these tools to Facebook as well. Right now, people have to have some knowledge of the tools available, and directly access them to see what’s possible - but by bringing generative AI options to Meta users, that could prompt lot more people to try them out, and see them posted in more places.

Meta’s made no secret of its intentions on this front, and its ambitions for integrating generative AI into its processes.

As noted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the company’s most recent earnings update:

“I think there’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful. We’re exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences as well. I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses.”

Zuckerberg is reportedly enamoured with the potential of AI tools, and the rapid development on this front, and is keen to integrate them into Meta’s apps as soon as he can.

As such, while this new option from Instagram could be the first cab of the rank, you can expect a lot more AI-based tools to be rolling out to Meta’s apps over time, as it continues to invest in the technology, and seek more ways to bring these options to its billions of users.

It’s still early days, and we don’t have any insight on exactly how the process will work yet. But they could be coming in the very near future.