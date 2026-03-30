LinkedIn shares tips on using articles to enhance engagement

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LinkedIn provided new tips on how to maximize the performance of long-form articles and tap into rising engagement with longer posts.

Which could be worth noting. LinkedIn recently shared that posts in the app are a leading reference source for artificial intelligence chatbots. Long-form articles, in particular, are a key driver of that engagement.

In other words, if social media marketers want to boost the chances of their names and/or brand names appearing in AI chatbot responses, LinkedIn articles could be a valuable option, as they can help maximize engagement based on evolving discovery behaviors.

LinkedIn said that creators who want to capitalize on the performance of their long-form posts should ensure that they monitor their content performance and analytics in order to understand who, exactly, is engaging with their posts.

LinkedIn added that topical consistency is important to help grow an audience in the app. Meanwhile, linking to LinkedIn articles from other channels will also help to boost awareness. Partnering with creators is another way to boost LinkedIn article interest, as is putting paid spend behind content through LinkedIn ads.

In terms of content strategy, LinkedIn shared four key tips:

Deliver valuable insights and data: LinkedIn users respond to original data and insights, which can help solidify content notes.

Build an ongoing audience with newsletters: LinkedIn said that interest in its newsletters is growing and creators can tap into this to build an engaged audience.

Make content readable and easy to consume: LinkedIn suggested including “skimmable” sections and a “TL;DR” recap to pull readers in and highlight important messages.

Highlight executive thought leadership: Finally, LinkedIn said the use of experts and trusted voices can help to build credibility.

These are some simple, handy notes that highlight the types of content LinkedIn members are engaging with. These tips could also help other users create a more engaging content approach in the app.