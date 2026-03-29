Meta updates Edits with new fonts, templates and better search tools

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Meta announced the latest round of updates for its separate video editing app Edits, including new font options, updated templates with motion and improved search tools to link to Instagram accounts.

First, Edits now has a new artificial intelligence-powered font re-style option, which enables Edits users to recreate existing fonts through prompt-based changes.

Now video creators will be able to create all-new font options, based on existing text options, by asking the system to generate variations of any font in the app.

Edits users can also access an exclusive new font based on the new film “Dhurandhar The Revenge,” which was released earlier this month.

Edits also has a new way to fine-tune video edits. Users will be able to tailor position, scale and rotation of changes in the composer, which also includes built-in keyframe support for more precision.

Meta also updated the search tools within Edits, making it easier to find Instagram accounts to link to within clips.

The updated search process will also make it easier to find content for remixes, essentially streamlining the discovery process within the Edits app.

Finally, Edits users will also be able to create more templates with motion, with additional speed and transition options built into the process.

Meta has continued to roll out almost weekly updates for its video editing app, which initially launched in April 2025 as a competitor to ByteDance’s popular CapCut app.

All of these additions have made Edits a valuable tool for video creation, with the standalone editor now incorporating a wide range of functions that can help creators make stand-out video clips.

It’s worth a look, with the only caveat being that Meta has repeatedly warned that it may eventually need to charge for access to at least some elements of Edits, including, potentially, its advanced AI features.

But right now, it’s available for free, and with more features being added, it’s worth trying out.