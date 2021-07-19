x
Key Instagram Metrics, and Why They Matter to Your Strategic Approach [Infographic]

Published July 19, 2021
What's the most important metric for growing your Instagram audience and engagement?

Is it reach and/or impressions? What about follower growth, or average engagement rate?

Tracking the right metrics is crucial if you want to maximize your Instagram marketing efforts, but it may not always be clear where to start, or which specific elements are of most importance for your brand.

That's why the team from Social Insider has put together this infographic of key Instagram metrics that every marketer needs to know.

Each business will take a different approach, but knowing the key elements that you can - and should - track is the starting point for an effective strategic approach.

Check out the graphic below.

Key Instagram Metrics infographic

