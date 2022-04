Are you looking for ways to optimize your landing pages? Want to follow industry best practices to maximize landing page conversions?

The team from Toptal share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Publish relevant content

Write concise and compelling copy

Illustrate results

Enable conversion

Align with referrals

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.