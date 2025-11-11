LinkedIn Launches Integrations to Help Boost LinkedIn Events

With LinkedIn seeing a rise in live event feeds shared to the app, it’s adding some new options to help broadcast and promote your events to a wider audience.

Which could be a valuable consideration. LinkedIn says that event ads drive, on average, 31% more viewership of events.

Seems significant.

First off, LinkedIn will now enable event creators to manage their events via webinar hosting platform ON24, providing more options for running your online event.

As you can see in this example, now, when creating your event in ON24, you can also launch a LinkedIn event for the same, while you can also run your LinkedIN event ads direct from the platform.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“When hosting an event on ON24, it can be managed from start to finish after opting in and setting up the integration. And, regardless of whether the event is hosted on LinkedIn or not, marketers can now go to the Company or Event Page – before, during or after an event – to boost and reach more people.”

So it’s simple integration between the two platforms, providing more ways to amplify and present your events (note: you can also run LinkedIn events via Zoom as well).

Also on third-party integration, users of Cvent can now sync their event data with LinkedIn, making it easier to transfer lead data to your CRM as a result of your event promotions.

“When setting up an event in Cvent, the new ‘Connect to LinkedIn’ option under ‘Audience Segments’ turns attendee and registration lists into audience segments that marketers can choose inside LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager so they can seamlessly retarget high-intent audiences, personalize messaging based on event engagement, and drive conversions with precision.”

The two integrations will provide more options for driving direct leads from LinkedIn events, so you can maximize your functions in the app.

Finally, LinkedIn is now adding lead generation as an objective when running an event ad.

“Quickly turn event interest into pipeline by selecting ‘lead generation’ as the campaign objective and ‘event’ as the ad format to reach people most likely to register. Once leads are captured through the campaign, they will sync directly to a CRM or marketing automation platform (MAP), making it easier to demonstrate business impact.”

In addition, those using Integrate or ON24 will now also be able to collect leads from organic and paid registration forms and have them automatically routed to a CRM or MAP without manual uploads or delays.

So some additional options for maximizing your LinkedIn events, which, given the rising interest in the format, could be worth considering.

LinkedIn recently shared that it saw a 24% increase in events shared in the app last quarter, with a growing number of businesses looking to use LinkedIn’s various event tools to boost and extend their event marketing efforts. That's on top of the 15% increase in LinkedIn events in Q4 last year.

Indeed, this seems like a major potential opportunity for the app, using LinkedIn as a platform to expand the impact of professional events to more people.

LinkedIn says that its event boosting and integrations with Cvent and ON24 are available globally now, while lead generation as an objective for Event Ads and the Integrate integration are currently in beta.