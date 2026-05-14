LinkedIn plans to host gated, creator-led events

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LinkedIn is reportedly looking to partner with a range of creators on sponsored LinkedIn events as a means to drive engagement, monetization and promotion opportunities for its top talent.

According to Business Insider, LinkedIn is planning to host as many as 4,000 creator-led events a year, as part of an expanded push to tap into creator popularity and presence. LinkedIn is currently testing paid events with selected creators, with a focus on creator-led functions that provide educational insights for professionals.

As per Business Insider: “LinkedIn already hosts some events, and its Premium Events generated $18.9 million between the second half of fiscal year 2025 and the first half of 2026, according to one of the documents. To capitalize on that market, LinkedIn plans to organize gated events featuring 50 creators in the second half of 2026. Paid events will follow in late 2026 and early 2027, according to the documents, involving up to 1,000 creators.”

That could provide a big boost for those who’ve worked to build their LinkedIn presence, though given the platform’s cautious approach to creator monetization, it seems likely that these opportunities will only be provided to select LinkedIn users.

LinkedIn has been steadily evolving its creator monetization opportunities, beginning with an expansion of its BrandLink content sponsorship last year. BrandLink enables brands to place their video ads alongside “premium publisher content” in the app, and these content sponsorships can now also be used to position ads next to posts from popular LinkedIn influencers.

LinkedIn creators chosen for the program take a cut of the ad revenue generated by these placements, though access is invite-only, and information on the program, including how much creators actually get from these ads, is limited.

LinkedIn also has sponsored podcasts with selected partners, and the platform has also tried out various creator tools, including Creator Mode for profiles (which it retired in February 2024) and its own creator accelerator initiative.

But LinkedIn hasn’t gone all-in on creators, or in building revenue share systems to drive creator take-up. Instead, the platform is taking a cautious approach to who it partners with, in order to ensure that only selected, professional voices are given the opportunity to promote their presence.

However, other platforms provide more incentive programs. That means LinkedIn likely has to provide more revenue share options to ensure creators keep posting to its app in order to increase user engagement.

Sponsored events could be a major expansion on this front, and could enable many LinkedIn creators to make money from their presence.

In turn, that could lead to more creators putting more focus on the app, and driving more engagement and promotion for LinkedIn events.