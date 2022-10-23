 Skip to main content
site logo

LinkedIn Adds New ‘Person’ and ‘Page’ Link Stickers to Improve In-App Engagement

Published Oct. 23, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

After adding Link Sticker back in August, providing new creative considerations for your updates, LinkedIn has now also added ‘Person’ and ‘Page’ variations, providing even more ways to drive more traffic with your LinkedIn posts.

LinkedIn link sticker options

As you can see in these example screens, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, now, in addition to the original link sticker, which let you paste a URL of your choosing on top of the frame, you can now also link to internal profiles, which could help to generate more in-app engagement.

Which is an interesting consideration, given that LinkedIn keeps seeing ‘record levels’ of engagement every single quarter.

As the platform has broadened from business-only posts, more types of interactions have been happening within the LinkedIn feed, which LinkedIn has tried to better facilitate via a range of new tools and features, including link stickers and native carousel posts.

And while LinkedIn Stories didn’t work out, elements of what would have been in LinkedIn Stories now seem to be finding their way into LinkedIn’s regular post options, including these link sticker options, as well as new post templates.

LinkedIn post templates

That provides a range of new considerations for building your LinkedIn presence, and engaging your audience in the app.

And with Twitter about to get really weird under Elon Musk, LinkedIn could be about to see a lot more activity, especially if business people looking to build their personal brand go seeking a new outlet for community-building.

I mean, LinkedIn seems like the most obvious choice in this respect, in sharing your posts with a lot of people in your niche, without having to revert to short videos or enclosed groups.

Of course, nobody knows what will become of Twitter under Elon Musk, but the signs, thus far, are not great.

And if things do go south at the app, LinkedIn could be the beneficiary, which will be something to watch for all social media managers and those looking to maximize their reach and resonance.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell