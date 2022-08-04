 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Adds New Link Sticker Option to Help Drive More Traffic From Your In-App Updates

Published Aug. 4, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn’s adding another way to drive external traffic, with a new link sticker that you can add to images in your LinkedIn posts, placing it wherever you like in the frame, and in variable sizes.

LinkedIn link sticker

As you can see in these examples, shared by influencer marketing analyst Lindsay Gamble, the link sticker is similar to the same that’s available in Instagram and Facebook Stories, providing a simple way to add another referral link into your updates.

That could be a handy new element to experiment with, and as LinkedIn engagement continues to rise, it could end up being a valuable option for driving traffic from the LinkedIn feed.

LinkedIn link sticker

The link sticker option will be available in your post creation tools (via a dedicated chain link icon), though you’ll only be able to add links via the mobile version of the app at this stage. All users, desktop or mobile, will be able to interact with any links, however, so all of LinkedIn’s 850 million members will be able to tap through when they see them.

It’s fairly limited, in terms of color options (i.e. there are none), but you can add links to both video and image posts, and you can also customize the text displayed based on the link.

Of course, some people are going to hate the large text link on-screen, but the upfront awareness could help drive more clicks, while also sparking new creative approaches to your LinkedIn content.

LinkedIn says that the new link sticker is being rolled out gradually, so you may not have it yet, but it will be arriving soon.

Latest in Digital Strategy
