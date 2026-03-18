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LinkedIn adds new ways for brands to tap into creator partnerships

Published March 18, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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LinkedIn announced some new tools to help B2B marketers maximize creator partnerships, which have become a valuable driver of brand awareness efforts in the app.

Indeed, according to LinkedIn, 82% of B2B marketers who work with creators say that influencer campaigns are “essential to deliver measurable ROI.” And with video content also gaining more traction in the app, that further underlines the value of expert creators who know how to maximize the medium in a LinkedIn-specific context. 

In order to help marketers tap into the value of creators in the app, LinkedIn has added Premium Creator Sponsorships with Top Voices 360, which will provide more options to get placement alongside some of the most influential LinkedIn users, while it's also adding new elements to its BrandLink tools, which enable brands to place their video ads alongside publisher content in the app.

First, on Top Voices sponsorships. LinkedIn is expanding its brand sponsorship opportunities in the app, which will now enable brands to partner with top creators for ad placement alongside their content.

As explained by LinkedIn: “Advertisers start with an exclusive editorial show (supported by BrandLink ads) and can extend that sponsorship across other activities, like co‑branded posts, industry event appearances, and more.”

The option will provide more opportunity to showcase a brand in association with popular creator content, which could help to improve awareness and brand sentiment in the app.

Similarly, LinkedIn’s also expanding its BrandLink ad placement options, with broader reach, simplified buying and an improved payments system.

With these changes, brands will be able to bundle BrandLink and Event Ads into a single sponsorship, while they’ll also be able to expand their placements across more approved publishers (LinkedIn has added Axel Springer, The CEO Magazine, NYSE, Reuters JapanTIME and Times Network to its BrandLink selection).

It’s also making it easier to launch BrandLink campaigns, with BrandLink placement now available as a self-serve option within Campaign Manager (with select advertisers), while LinkedIn’s also now rolling out an improved creator payout system, powered by Stripe, to streamline the payments process.

LinkedIn BrandLink

Finally, LinkedIn is also adding more options to purchase CTV ads, with CTV now available via Campaign Manager or programmatically through The Trade Desk.

In combination, these new options will provide more ways for brands to tap into the rising value of creators in the app, and gain more credibility and presence through these placements.

Filed Under: LinkedIn

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