x
site logo

LinkedIn Case Study: How Thoughtworks Used LinkedIn to Promote its Content Efforts [Infographic]

Published June 7, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has seen a steady increase in content engagement over the past few years, and with that, it's also sought to lean into evolving user behaviors by adding new options like improved Lead Gen ads and content analytics, designed to provide more insight into key trends and shifts, and help marketers make the most of their on-platform efforts.

And those tools can have a big impact, as reflected in this case study, which LinkedIn has outlined in a new infographic.

As explained by LinkedIn

"Thoughtworks launched Perspectives, a digital publication designed to deliver practical, actionable advice to senior executives. In order to build its readership and subscriber base, the company needed to find a way to stand out in an already cluttered content landscape."

The case study provides some interesting insights into how you can use LinkedIn's various tools to promote your content, and boost awareness in the app. And while this example has been hand-picked by LinkedIn, the points are still worth noting, and considering in your own approach.

Check out the infographic below. 

Thoughtworks case study

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on June 05, 2021

    TikTok Shares New Insights Into How SMBs are Maximizing Their On-Platform Presence

    TikTok has released a new set of videos which provide tips and pointers for SMBs.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 06, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on June 05, 2021

    TikTok Shares New Insights Into How SMBs are Maximizing Their On-Platform Presence

    TikTok has released a new set of videos which provide tips and pointers for SMBs.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 06, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • LinkedIn Case Study: How Thoughtworks Used LinkedIn to Promote its Content Efforts [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 07, 2021
  • TikTok Shares New Insights Into How SMBs are Maximizing Their On-Platform Presence
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 06, 2021
  • Instagram Reverses Reach Penalty for Feed Posts Re-Shared to Stories Amid Accusations of Censorship
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 01, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.