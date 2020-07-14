LinkedIn Continues to Add More Quick Creation Option in the Post Composer

Over the past few months, you may have noticed LinkedIn's post composer quick links growing, with more options to help guide what you post about on the platform.

As you can see here, most users are now seeing six different custom post creation options at the bottom of their LinkedIn composer, which is in variance to the same from earlier this year.

The more recent additions here are polls, which LinkedIn added in May, 'Offer help', which it launched last month in light of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, and as highlighted by social media expert Matt Navarra, a new 'Share a profile' option, which it also added last month, which enables users to showcase a connection via a post.

The options follow Facebook's lead in guiding users as to what to share, as LinkedIn looks for more ways to keep members posting more often, while also providing new tools to assist those looking for professional assistance during the pandemic.

Parent company Microsoft reported earlier this year that LinkedIn is seeing 'record levels of engagement', which has only increased during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Part of that has been improvements to its algorithm to ensure better distribution of content from all users (as opposed to the top posters seeing all the action), while LinkedIn has also sought to add in new tools, like Stories, to maximize interaction and keep more updates flowing through user feeds.

And while these post prompts are a seemingly lesser element in this respect, it is interesting to note how LinkedIn is looking to emphasize specific types of engagement, and facilitate simpler posting - while it also continues to promote hashtag use and topic following options to maximize utility.

The options also add new considerations for your LinkedIn strategy. Highlighting specific profiles - or getting people to highlight yours - could be a good way to boost awareness, while Stories (still only available in some regions) and polls obviously facilitate new opportunities. LinkedIn hasn't made a big deal about these new post quick link options, but it's worth keeping an eye on which ones appear in your composer, and considering how you might be able to utilize them to maximize your platform performance.

And more are coming - LinkedIn is also working on new visual presentation tools and other options which could eventually see their own quick links.

It's a smaller point of note, but still worth keeping an eye on in your process.