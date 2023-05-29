LinkedIn Launches New ‘Find Your In’ Ad Campaign

LinkedIn’s launching a new promotional campaign, created by ad agency Droga5, which aims to highlight how you can use the platform to find your ideal career pathway.

The ‘Find Your In’ campaign looks to showcase how LinkedIn can unlock new possibilities, so you can be whatever you imagine, with the help of LinkedIn’s connectivity.

As explained by Droga5:

“It starts with a little girl who finds herself in a place that’s perfectly ordinary: the laundromat. But we quickly learn there’s more here than meets the eye. All it takes is a little bit of inspiration from a LinkedIn alert on a nearby phone to set off an unexpected and extravagant dance with her own potential. The future comes to life, teeming with opportunity and endless options to explore.”

Not sure that I felt inspired, as such, by the clip. But it is catchy, and it could prompt people to take another look at the app and consider how they can utilize LinkedIn as a guide on their professional journey.

LinkedIn’s been working to maximize discovery, and capitalize on its record high levels of engagement by better highlighting relevant influencers and niche creators, with a view to helping others discover new connections, and explore their passions in the app.

That, ideally, will help more people establish networks of likeminded professionals, which could indeed facilitate new career opportunities through the same.

The campaign could help to amplify this. The new push will run across TV, web and social media platforms over the coming months.