LinkedIn adds video playback speed controls

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LinkedIn added new playback speed control options for videos posted in the app, with users now able to view in-stream LinkedIn videos at either half speed or double speed.

The update has been rolling out to LinkedIn users over the past few weeks, with the company quietly adding the option to its video functionality.

As per LinkedIn: “Click 1x on the lower right of the video to select playback speed, where you have the option to change from .5x to 2x speed.”

These same playback speed options have been available within LinkedIn Learning for some time, providing another way to engage with LinkedIn content and spend less time on the less engaging bits.

Video consumption has been rising on LinkedIn, with the platform reporting that video watch time rose 36% year-over-year in 2024. LinkedIn also said video content generates 1.4x more engagement than other formats.

A big part of that, of course, has been LinkedIn itself putting more focus on video content, with additions such as its full-screen video feed, which enables users to scroll through a never-ending stream of video clips uploaded to the app.

That specific format is better aligned with short-form video content, though whether LinkedIn is as suited to short, sharp video clips as a platform such as TikTok remains to be seen.

But either way, many creators are generating engagement with LinkedIn video, and with users now able to control playback speed, that could make it easier to upload longer clips to the app.

LinkedIn also shared this overview of preferred video formats last year:

That could provide extra guidance on what to post to the app in order to maximize response and align with how LinkedIn is looking to showcase video in the feed.