Report shows document posts on LinkedIn see more engagement

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With LinkedIn seeing more usage, a new report from Socialinsider could provide valuable guidance on how to maximize posting and tap into that trend.

Socialinsider’s 2026 LinkedIn Benchmarks report, examines the best-performing LinkedIn post types based on analysis of 1.3 million LinkedIn posts from 16,645 LinkedIn business pages with an active presence between January 2024 and December 2025.

The data found that native document posts, which display uploaded PDFs in a carousel format, generate the highest levels of engagement out of all LinkedIn content types.

Indeed, attaching a document to a LinkedIn update drove more average engagement than image or video posts, which is a significant variation from other social media apps.

Generally, video is the best-performing content type, with short-form video dominating overall engagement trends on most apps. But on LinkedIn, document posts gain the most traction. However, this could be due to a lower presence of document posts in the overall sample, which could skew the data, while as with all content analysis, the specific content included in the data set will also influence results.

But essentially, a good PDF, which includes things such as original research and insights, will likely perform well on LinkedIn, and could gain more traction than video posts.

The report also found that multi-image posts generate the most likes in the app, followed by image and video updates.

Which is another interesting consideration. If users focus on likes, they may end up posting less engaging content overall, which could impact overall performance.

These are worthwhile data notes to consider, and they could influence LinkedIn content strategies.

The report also includes data on average likes per post, video performance benchmarks and audience growth averages.

It could provide some additional guidance to consider for users looking to get more out of LinkedIn posting.